Pulse survivor discusses recent mass shootings, gun reform

News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth talks with Brandon Wolf

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

In the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde and Tulsa, there’s a renewed debate surrounding gun control in America. Pulse nightclub survivor Brandon Wolf joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to discuss the shootings and the legislation he’s been pushing for since June 12, 2016.

During a fiery speech last week, President Biden called on Congress to pass a number of measures to curb the violence, including a ban on assault weapons.

Pulse nightclub survivor Brandon Wolf joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to discuss the shootings and the legislation he’s been pushing for since June 12, 2016.

“The first thing I feel is heartbreak for the families who are going to go through hell for the rest of their lives,” Wolf said. “I also felt rage, and I still feel rage today because these people are paying the price for this nation’s inaction on gun violence.”

