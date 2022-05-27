Pulse Nightclub owner holds vigil following shooting at Uvalde elementary school

As the six-year anniversary of the Pulse shooting approaches, Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma held a vigil for the Texas shooting victim on Thursday evening.

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the six-year anniversary of the Pulse shooting approaches, Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma held a vigil for the Texas shooting victims on Thursday evening.

While standing outside of Pulse, Poma told supporters that victims of the Pulse tragedy sends their support to the Texas families.

“We want them to know we are with them, our hearts are broken for them and that the lives taken is a horrific, senseless tragedy,” Poma said.

Rev. Terri Steed-Pierce led a prayer, encouraging anyone who needs to talk to someone following a tragedy like this one to reach out for help.

“I think you (should) talk to people (who) particularly understand your situation — maybe other survivors that went through something you went though or other people that will let you feel however you feel,” Steed-Pierce said.

Steed-Pierce also said that she, too, feels an emotional reaction when hearing about the Texas tragedy.

“I immediately went from crying because it is horrendous to anger — just like that — because here we are again, and nothing has changed since Sandy Hook in 2012.”

The One Pulse Foundation is hosting their sixth annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run on June 4, 2022. You can find out how to sign up here.