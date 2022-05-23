6th annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run in Orlando announced for June 4

ORLANDO, Fla. – The sixth annual ‘CommUNITY Rainbow Run’ has been announced for June 4 in memory of those who lost their lives at the Pulse Nightclub shooting, according to the group’s website.

The event is meant to help memorialize the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in which 49 people were killed and 58 more were injured.

The 4.9K run will start at Wadeview Park, and participants will receive an official t-shirt, tote bag, runner’s bib and commemorative medal for the run.

According to the event hosts, registration and packet pick-up will begin at 7 a.m., an hour prior to when the run begins. An ‘Old Town Kissimmee Kids Fun Run’ is also slated for 9:15 a.m. that morning for children to participate.

Attendees can form a team to complete the run and win awards.

Awards will be given out for the farthest runner, most money raised, largest team, best-dressed pet and best costume.

A virtual option is also available for those who can’t be there in person. Virtual participants receive the same commemorative prizes as in-person runners, though they can perform the run from anywhere they choose.

Registration for the 4.9K run starts at $49 for in-person attendees and $54 for virtual participants. The Kids Fun Run will cost $5 per child for registration.

Proceeds will go toward the onePULSE Foundation and the National Pulse Memorial & Museum.

For more information, visit the event’s website here.