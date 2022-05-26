Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting dies ‘of grief,’ family says

Irma Garcia was one of two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022.

UVALDE, Texas – The husband of one of the teachers killed in the Uvalde elementary school shooting trying to protect her students has also died, family members confirmed to News 6 sister station KSAT-TV.

Irma Garcia was shot and killed at Robb Elementary School, alongside 19 students and another teacher all in the same classroom Tuesday afternoon.

Two days later, Garcia’s husband, Joe Garcia, “passed away due to grief,” according to a post by their nephew on Twitter.

EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy pic.twitter.com/GlUSOutRVV — john martinez ❤️‍🔥 (@fuhknjo) May 26, 2022

“...i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy,” the couple’s nephew wrote.

Garcia was a fourth-grade teacher at the elementary school. According to her school biography, she taught with fellow teacher Eva Mireles for five years. Mireles was also killed on Tuesday.

“My husband’s name is Joe Garcia. We have been married for 24 years and have 4 children. I love to BBQ with my husband, listen to music, and take country cruises to Concan,” her webpage reads.

In her teacher biography, she goes into detail about the accomplishments of the couple’s children.

“I have my eldest Cristian son completing Marine boot camp and another son Jose attending Texas State university University,” Garcia wrote. “My eldest daughter Lyliana will be a sophomore in high school and my youngest Alysandra will be a 7th grader this year.”

To donate to the Garcia family, you can visit this GoFundMe page their nephew set up.

To find more fundraisers supporting the community of Uvalde in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting, click here.