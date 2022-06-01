Shooting at Oklahoma hospital kills three, injures others, police say

Tulsa police near the scene of a shooting at St. Francis Hospital

TULSA, Okla. – A shooting at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, resulted in multiple injuries and casualties Thursday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers responded after reports came in about a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building in the hospital, police said.

While the department confirmed the shooter is dead, it is unclear how he died, though police stated three others were killed.

According to the Associated Press, Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said multiple people were wounded and that “some unfortunately were killed,” calling the scene “catastrophic.”

Residents were asked to stay away from the area as officers continue to clear the building, with family members and friends being told to go to the nearby Memorial High School for a reunification site.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police said.

That is all the information that has been released at this time. News 6 will provide updates as they become available.