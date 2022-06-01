Titusville police officer faces manslaughter charge after deadly shooting, state attorney says

James Lowery, 40, was shot and killed by a Titusville police officer after a physical altercation on Dec. 26, according to investigators

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville police officer is now facing a manslaughter charge for a deadly shooting in December, according to the Brevard-Seminole State Attorney’s Office.

The state attorney announced the charge against officer Joshua Payne for the death of James Lowery, 40, in a news release Wednesday. The officer surrendered at the Brevard County jail Wednesday morning on a $15,000 bond.

Payne was one of multiple officers who responded to a 911 call of a man attacking a woman along South Deleon Avenue on Dec. 26, according to the release.

Payne claimed Lowery looked similar to the suspect — though it was later determined the man was not even involved — and the officer attempted to question him, according to the state attorney.

Lowery ran away, according to the release, and Payne tried to stop him with his Taser, but it had no effect, the state attorney said.

Lowery managed to climb a fence, at which point Payne pulled his firearm and tried to climb the fence while also holding his Taser and gun, the release said. The officer fired a single shot in the process, which killed Lowery, records show.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated the shooting and turned over its evidence to the state attorney’s office on May 6.

After reviewing the evidence, the state attorney decided to pursue a manslaughter charge against the officer.

No trial date has been set.

