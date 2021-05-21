Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Pensacola

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs controversial election bill and already lawsuits are being filed

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Friday morning in Pensacola.

The governor is scheduled to begin speaking at 10 a.m. at a Home Depot store. News 6 will stream the news conference live at the top of this story.

It is unclear what DeSantis will be addressing during this news conference.

Friday’s announcement follows the governor’s speech at a political event in Pennsylvania that many believe hinted at his political future.

During a speech at the Allegheny County GOP’S annual Lincoln Day Dinner, DeSantis urged Republicans to continue fighting and to “not back down” and told the crowd he was only beginning to fight.