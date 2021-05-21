Gov. Ron DeSantis hints at political future during speech at Pennsylvania event

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is raising suspicion over his political future after a speech at a big political event in Pennsylvania.

During a speech at the Allegheny County GOP’S annual Lincoln Day Dinner, DeSantis urged Republicans to continue fighting and to “not back down.”

In addition, the governor told a cheering crowd that he was only beginning to fight, which some are interpreting as a possible hint for a 2024 presidential run.

DeSantis has not confirmed any future political plans. However, he is already facing a challenger in next year’s gubernatorial race.

Former Florida governor Rep. Charlie Crist announced his candidacy earlier this month.