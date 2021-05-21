Partly Cloudy icon
73º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Gov. Ron DeSantis hints at political future during speech at Pennsylvania event

Florida leader says he has only begun to fight

Cathleigh Winningham
, Producer

Tags: 
Gov. Ron DeSantis
,
Elections
,
Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is raising suspicion over his political future after a speech at a big political event in Pennsylvania.

During a speech at the Allegheny County GOP’S annual Lincoln Day Dinner, DeSantis urged Republicans to continue fighting and to “not back down.”

[TRENDING: Fiancé arrested in tattoo worker’s homicide | Why’s it so windy in Fla. right now? | ‘Smart cookie:’ Girl wiped slime on kidnapping suspect]

In addition, the governor told a cheering crowd that he was only beginning to fight, which some are interpreting as a possible hint for a 2024 presidential run.

DeSantis has not confirmed any future political plans. However, he is already facing a challenger in next year’s gubernatorial race.

Former Florida governor Rep. Charlie Crist announced his candidacy earlier this month.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: