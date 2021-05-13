WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Thursday morning at an Ormond Beach restaurant.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. from Houligan’s, an Irish-themed bar. News 6 will stream this live at the top of this story.

While the purpose of the news conference is unclear, the event follows the governor’s bill-signing Wednesday in Tarpon Springs that established a resilient Florida grant program to fund local projects addressing flooding throughout the state.

DeSantis said the program would allow the state to partner with local governments to address “coastal resiliency and the protection of our coastal communities, infrastructure and residents.”