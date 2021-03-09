‘Alcohol to-go’ bill moves forward in Florida Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida is one step closer to permanently allowing ‘to-go’ alcohol after a Senate committee unanimously passed the proposal Tuesday.

S.B. 148, sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Bradley (R-Fleming Island) was put forth in front of the Commerce and Tourism Committee. The bill would allow restaurants to include alcoholic drinks or bottles as part of take-home meals.

This beverage leniency was put to practice last year after an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis. The order was to help restaurants adjust their business in the wake of capacity restrictions during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. If passed, the legislation would allow such beverages to be part of take-home orders even post-pandemic.

The bill, dubbed the “Alcohol to-go” bill would adjust Florida’s current beverage law and cap individual alcohol containers to 32 oz. It will also have to be transported in a specific manner, follow state delivery rules and cannot be open container, according to the proposal.

It heads to the Senate Rules Committee next for discussion and a vote.

A House version of the bill, H.B. 329, was also backed last month and is moving through committees.