Police arrest suspected drunk driver with .77 blood alcohol level

A suspected drunk driver was arrested in Oregon with a blood alcohol level nine times the legal limit, according to KTVZ.com.

The driver crashed on Highway 26 Friday afternoon after leading police on a short pursuit, according to a post on the Warm Springs Facebook page.

The driver of a Ford Explorer was initially reported to officers and once they made contact and observed a “highly intoxicated” driver, the suspect fled for about half a mile before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a concrete barrier, police said.

Along with a blood-alcohol level of .777, the driver had a suspended license for misdemeanor-level DUII, according to the Facebook post.

Officers said the driver is facing criminal charges.