Florida woman stabs sister with EpiPen because she’s ‘allergic to drunks,’ police say

NAPLES, Fla. – A Florida woman stabbed her sister with an EpiPen as the two were drinking together because she’s “allergic to drunks,” according to the Naples Police Department.

Police said they responded to the home Joanna Zielinski shares with her sister around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 due to a 911 call hang-up. Zielinski’s sister told officers that they had been drinking together and at some point, she got tired and wanted to go to sleep while Zielinski stayed up and continued drinking.

Records show the victim said Zielinski “went crazy” and attacked her with the EpiPen, stabbing her multiple times, including on her left thigh where a welt had formed.

When asked about the incident, police said Zielinski replied, “I’m allergic to drunks so I injected her with the EpiPen so she wouldn’t be drunk anymore. What’s the big deal?”

First responders arrived on scene and said the victim wasn’t actually injected with any medication during the incident because of the way Zielinski was holding the EpiPen.

The EpiPen was prescribed to Zielinski but her sister doesn’t have any allergies, according to the report.

Records show the victim said Zielinski has been violent toward her in the past and she wanted to press charges.

Zielinski, 62, was arrested on a battery - domestic violence charge.

