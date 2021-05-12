Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in Tarpon Springs Wednesday afternoon.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. News 6 will be streaming his remarks live at the top of this story.

This press conference comes one day after DeSantis issued an emergency order, waiving size and weight restrictions to transport gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel.

Many drivers are rushing to the pumps in fear of a gas shortage tied to the Colonial Pipeline closure. The order is in response to the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, forcing the pipeline to temporarily halt operations Friday to contain the hack.

According to AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins, Florida gets 90% of its fuel from ships coming into ports. Mississippi, Tennessee and the East Coast from Georgia to Delaware are also the most likely to experience limited fuel availability, according to AAA.