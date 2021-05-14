Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to pardon COVID-19 rule breakers

Executive order gives clemency to those charged with violating local orders

Cathleigh Winningham
, Producer

Surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order granting clemency to Florida residents and businesses charged with violating local COVID-19 safety protocols.

The executive order covers criminal penalties for things like refusing to practice social distancing or adhering to mask mandates.

The governor said the state’s clemency board would meet in the coming weeks and pardon any Floridian that has outstanding COVID-19 infractions.

The order does not apply to citations issued by the state.

It also does not apply to assisted living facilities, nursing homes, hospitals or other healthcare facilities.

