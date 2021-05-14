Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to pardon COVID-19 rule breakers

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order granting clemency to Florida residents and businesses charged with violating local COVID-19 safety protocols.

The executive order covers criminal penalties for things like refusing to practice social distancing or adhering to mask mandates.

[TRENDING: Disney reacts to new CDC mask rules | Rocket launch could bring ‘glowing’ sky to Fla. | Can trolls be charged in murder case?]

The governor said the state’s clemency board would meet in the coming weeks and pardon any Floridian that has outstanding COVID-19 infractions.

Ad

The order does not apply to citations issued by the state.

It also does not apply to assisted living facilities, nursing homes, hospitals or other healthcare facilities.