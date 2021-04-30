Florida adds Freedom Week for tax free shopping on sporting good items, museum tickets

Have an eye on a new fishing pole or a kayak? How about a seasonal pass to your favorite museum? Wait for Freedom Week on that big ticket purchase and you can save some money during the sales tax free holiday.

A $196.3-million tax package is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing Friday that contains three tax holidays, including the newest: Freedom Week, designed to encourage recreation and entertainment attendance. DeSantis is expected to sign the bill.

The new tax-free period during the first week of July eliminate sales tax on things like museum, movie and music tickets, fishing and camping gear, bicycles, kayaks and surfboards. Tickets purchased during Freedom Week could be used for future events during the year.

With this new addition, Florida now has three tax holidays.

From May 28 to June 3, hurricane supplies will be sold without sales tax including generators under $750, batteries, radios, coolers and other supplies.

Lastly from Florida’s back-to-school tax free week runs from Aug. 6-12 during which all school supplies, clothing, shoes and backpacks will be tax free. Computers are also sales tax free up to $1,000.

Florida lawmakers closed out their session passing a $101.5 billion budget on Friday. That is an increase of nearly $10 billion over the current state spending plan, bolstered by federal relief money and aided by a quicker-than-expected economic rebound.