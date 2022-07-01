First look: New merchandise sails onto Disney Wish

Merchandise on the Disney Wish

The countdown is on till the Disney Wish sets sail on her maiden voyage from Port Canaveral.

The enchanting ship is rolling out a number of new experiences for Disney Cruise Line passengers to see and explore.

To commemorate the new ship and its first sailings, the company is rolling out some special merchandise that not only pays tribute to the ship but even experiences and rooms onboard, including the Grand Hall.

“We’ve got several different exclusive collections for the Disney Wish, including Inaugural,” explained Emily Trudgn, brand merchandise manager for Disney Cruise Line. “What was really cool is we worked with Disney Imagineering from the very beginning.”

The Inaugural line reflects the enchantment of the Disney Wish with beautiful details of rhinestones and rich fabrication, the company said.

Some of the other merchandise lines include a Disney character, Cinderella, Marvel, Make-A-Wish and even a group of products that pull schematics from the Disney Wish.

Passengers will find bright and colorful items that include T-shirts, bags, cruise line Mickey Mouse ears, button-up shirts, hats, spirit jerseys, mugs, Dooney & Bourke bags and for the first time ever, a 2-foot sized model of the ship.

One of the newest toys hitting the shelves is the first-ever Disney Cruise Line play set. The set features Disney characters and different rooms onboard a Disney cruise ship. The set will be available online this fall.

The Disney Wish offers guests the chance to shop in several different shops including Mickey’s Mainsail, Treasures Untold, Dory’s Forget Me Knots and so many others.

Disney said a select number of products from the Make-A-Wish collection will be available on ShopDisney.com.