PHOTOS: First look onboard all-new Disney Wish cruise ship

Grand Hall on the Disney Wish

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line is pulling back the curtain on its all-new cruise ship, the Disney Wish.

On Tuesday, the company held a christening ceremony for a select number of media and Disney executives at Port Canaveral.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The ship is the first of three the company hopes to launch with all-new experiences onboard. On the Disney Wish, guests will have the chance to see new experiences featuring characters from “Frozen,” “Marvel,” “Star Wars” and so much more.

Ad

During its christening cruise, News 6 anchor Crystal Moyer and producer Landon McReynolds were invited to experience all the ship has to offer.

Scroll through the pictures above to see some of the highlights.

See some more stories about the Disney Wish here.

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on a five-night cruise to Nassau, the Bahamas and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, on July 14.

Click here to learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.