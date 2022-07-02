75º

PHOTOS: First look onboard all-new Disney Wish cruise ship

New ship set for maiden voyage on July 14

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Disney WIsh, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Wish Cruise
Grand Hall on the Disney Wish

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line is pulling back the curtain on its all-new cruise ship, the Disney Wish.

On Tuesday, the company held a christening ceremony for a select number of media and Disney executives at Port Canaveral.

The ship is the first of three the company hopes to launch with all-new experiences onboard. On the Disney Wish, guests will have the chance to see new experiences featuring characters from “Frozen,” “Marvel,” “Star Wars” and so much more.

During its christening cruise, News 6 anchor Crystal Moyer and producer Landon McReynolds were invited to experience all the ship has to offer.

Scroll through the pictures above to see some of the highlights.

See some more stories about the Disney Wish here.

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on a five-night cruise to Nassau, the Bahamas and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, on July 14.

Click here to learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation.

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

