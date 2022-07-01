Disney announces menus for 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World is getting ready for its annual EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival, which is set to run for five months.

According to Disney, the festival is set to begin on July 14 and run until Nov. 14, featuring “flavors from across six continents.”

“With more than 25 Global Marketplaces, indulge in cuisines from across the globe featuring the culinary mastery of the chefs and mixologists, who yet again do not disappoint,” the company’s website said.

Here’s a look at all the food Disney plans to offer to guests this year:

Earth Eats hosted by IMPOSSIBLE (Near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

IMPOSSIBLE Burger Slider with wasabi cream and spicy slaw on a sesame seed bun (Plant-based).

IMPOSSIBLE Meatball with herbed polenta, rustic puttanesca sauce, and basil pesto (Plant-based).

Beverages:

Strawberry Freeze featuring Twinings Lemon and Ginger Herbal Tea (non-alcoholic).

Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir.

Strawberry Freeze featuring Twinings Lemon and Ginger Herbal Tea with Ketel One Botanical Cucumber and Mint Vodka.

Shimmering Sips hosted by CORKCICLE (Near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Guava Mousse on a sugar cookie with coconut-lime whipped cream (Plant-based).

Beverages:

Tropical Mimosa with sparkling wine and Minute Maid passion fruit, orange, and guava juices.

Key Lime Mimosa with key lime sparkling wine and cranberry juice.

Blood Orange Mimosa with sparkling wine and blood orange juice.

Berry Sour Ale Mimosa: Boulevard Brewing Co. berry noir sour ale and sparkling wine.

Mimosa Flight.

Mimosa Flight.

Hawaii (Near Port of Entry; opening Aug. 15)

Food Items:

Kālua Pork Slider with sweet-and-sour DOLE pineapple chutney and spicy mayonnaise.

SPAM Musubi Nigiri with sushi rice, teriyaki-glazed SPAM, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and nori.

Passion Fruit Cheesecake with toasted macadamia nuts (Emile’s Fromage Montage).

Beverages:

Kona Brewing Co. Hanalei Island IPA.

Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine.

AULANI Sunrise: Vodka, DOLE pineapple juice, and grenadine.

Australia (Near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Grilled Sweet-and-Spicy Bush Berry Shrimp with pineapple, pepper, onion, and snap peas (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly).

Roasted Lamb Chop with mint pesto and potato crunchies (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly).

Lamington: Yellow cake with raspberry filling dipped in chocolate and coconut.

Beverages:

Coopers Brewery Pacific Pale Ale.

Yalumba ‘Y’ Viognier.

Robert Oatley Chardonnay.

Château Tanunda Grand Barossa Cabernet Sauvignon.

Jansz Premium Rosé.

Wine Flight.

Refreshment Port hosted by Boursin (Near Canada)

Food Items:

Braised Beef Poutine: French fries, Boursin Garlic and Fine Herbs Cheese Sauce, cheese curds, and gherkin relish.

Maple cheesecake with whipped maple bourbon cheese and candied pecans.

Beverages:

Frozen Mango Martini: Boyd and Blair Vodka with mango nectar and lemon.

Canada

Food Items:

Canadian Cheddar and Bacon Soup served with a pretzel roll (Emile’s Fromage Montage).

“Le Cellier” Wild Mushroom Beef Filet Mignon with truffle-butter sauce (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly).

Beverages:

Collective Arts Audio/Visual Lager.

Château des Charmes Cabernet-Merlot Estate.

Appleseed Orchard (In Canada Far and Wide Theater)

Apple Crumble Tart (Walt Disney World)

Food Item:

Apple Crumble Tart.

Beverages:

Frozen Apple Pie (non-alcoholic).

Cinnamon Apple Cider (non-alcoholic).

Bold Rock Imperial Apple Hard Cider.

Original Sin Hard Cider McIntosh.

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Saint Chéri Bourbon Barrel Aged Cherry.

Cider Flight.

Big Storm Brewing Co. Apple Blonde Ale.

Playalinda Brewing Caramel Apple Pie Ale.

3 Daughters Brewing Apple Pecan Brown Ale.

Beer Flight.

Apple Blossom Sky: Apple cider, ginger ale, apple brandy, maple syrup, and mini marshmallows.

Cider Flight.

Ireland (Near the United Kingdom)

Food Items:

Fisherman’s Seafood Pie.

Roasted Irish Sausage with colcannon potatoes and onion gravy.

Warm Chocolate Pudding Cake with Irish cream liqueur custard.

Beverages:

Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale.

Bunratty Mead Honey Wine.

Guinness Baileys Coffee Shake.

Brazil (Between France and Morocco)

Food Items:

Feijoada: Black Beans with crispy pork belly, Brazil nut pesto, and Ben’s Original Long Grain White Rice.

Pão de Queijo: Brazilian cheese bread (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Emile’s Fromage Montage).

Beverages:

Xingu Brazilian Black Lager.

Frozen Caipirinha with Cachaça.

Belgium (Between France and Morocco)

Food Items:

Beer-braised Beef served with smoked gouda mashed potatoes.

Belgian Waffle with warm chocolate ganache.

Belgian Waffle with berry compote and whipped cream.

Beverages:

St. Bernardus Witbier.

Belgian Abbey Ale.

Delirium Red Fruit Ale.

Chilled Coffee featuring Godiva Chocolate Liqueur.

Beer Flight.

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)

Food at Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Walt Disney World)

Food Items:

Grilled Chermoula Chicken or Moroccan-spiced Lamb Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli.

Fried Falafel Pita with tahini sauce (Plant-based).

Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with hummus, chermoula, and Zhoug dips.

Pistachio Cake with cinnamon pastry cream and candied walnuts.

Beverages:

3 Daughters Brewing Fig Hard Cider.

Bold Rock Ginger Turmeric Hard Cider.

Stem Ciders Hibiscus Session Hard Apple Cider.

Fig Cocktail with white cranberry juice and fig vodka.

Cider Flight

Cider Flight

Greece (Near Morocco)

Food Items:

Spanakopita.

Griddled Cheese with pistachios and honey (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly).

Lamb Gyro with shaved lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and tzatziki on warm flatbread.

Beverages:

Mylonas Assyrtiko White Wine.

Zoe Rosé.

Kir-Yianni Naoussa Xinomavro Dry Red.

Wine Flight.

Hops and Barley (American Adventure)

Food Items:

Chesapeake Crab Slider with tangy coleslaw and Cajun remoulade.

Hot Beef Sandwich with horseradish cream and pickled vegetables.

Freshly Baked Carrot Cake with cream cheese icing.

Beverages:

81Bay Brewing Co. Strawberry and Lime Wheat Ale.

Lexington Brewing and Distilling Co. Kentucky Pumpkin Barrel Ale.

Lord Hobo Brewing Boom Sauce DIPA.

Bold Rock Roast Coffee Hard Cider.

Longevity Chardonnay.

Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon.

Beer Flight.

Spain (Between Italy and Germany)

Food Items:

Charcuterie with a selection of imported Spanish Meats, Cheeses, Olives, and an Herbed Vinaigrette (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly).

Paella with Rice, Chorizo, and Shrimp (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly).

Seafood Salad with Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Mussels, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Balsamic Vinegar, and Smoked Paprika (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly).

Beverages:

Estrella Galicia Cerveza Especial Lager.

Kentia Albariño Rías Baixas.

Faustino VII Rioja Rosado.

Quinta del ‘67 Almansa Garnacha Tintorera.

Wine Flight.

Germany

Food Items:

Schinkennudeln: Pasta gratin with ham, onions, and cheese (Emile’s Fromage Montage).

Roasted Bratwurst in a pretzel roll.

Apple Strudel with vanilla sauce.

Beverages:

Gaffel Kölsch.

Weihenstephaner Lager.

Schöfferhofer Pineapple Hefeweizen.

Selbach-Oster Riesling.

Beer Flight.

The Alps (Near Germany)

Food Items:

Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with alpine ham, baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette (Emile’s Fromage Montage).

Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette (Emile’s Fromage Montage).

Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with Riesling-poached pears, red wine-braised figs, candied pecans, honey, and cranberry toast (Emile’s Fromage Montage).

Beverages:

Wicked Weed Brewing Uncle Rick’s Pilsner.

Huber Vision Grüner Veltliner.

Cave De La Côte Rosé Gamay.

René Favre Dôle.

Frozen Rosé.

Wine Flight.

Kenya (Near Refreshment Outpost)

Food Items:

Kenyan Coffee Barbecued Beef Tenderloin with sweet potato and corn mealie pap and kachumbari slaw (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly).

Piri Piri Skewered Shrimp with citrus-scented couscous.

Beverage:

81Bay Brewing Co. Congo Pilsner.

Refreshment Outpost

Spicy Githeri with white beans, pigeon peas, Ben’s Original Quinoa & Ancient Grains Medley, and kachumbari slaw (Walt Disney World)

Food Items:

Spicy Githeri with white beans, pigeon peas, Ben’s Original Quinoa and Ancient Grains Medley, and kachumbari slaw (Plant-based).

Beverage:

CORKCICLE Classic Tumbler.

India (Near China)

Food Items:

Crispy Paneer with mango-curry ketchup (Emile’s Fromage Montage).

Potato and Pea Samosa with coriander-lime cream (Plant-based).

Chicken Tikka Masala with fennel-spiced yogurt and naan bread.

Beverages:

Mango Lassi (non-alcoholic).

Taj Mahal Premium Lager.

Sula Brut Tropicale Sparkling Wine.

Sula Chenin Blanc.

Mango Lassi with Sōmrus Chai Cream Liqueur.

The Swanky Saucy Swine (Near Disney Traders)

Food Items:

Crispy Barbecued Pork Rinds with pimento cheese (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Emile’s Fromage Montage).

Soy-glazed Sticky Ribs with green onions and peanuts.

Grilled Pork Shoulder Lettuce Wrap with charred corn salsa, pickled red onion, and cilantro-lime crema (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly).

Beverages:

Parish Brewing Co. SIPS Cabernet Franc Strawberry.

Rombauer Zinfandel.

Bourbon Bloody Mary with Seaside Grown Bloody Mary Mix and Labrot and Graham Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey.

The Noodle Exchange (Near Disney Traders; opening Aug. 15)

Food Items:

Traditional Spicy Vietnamese Beef Pho with shaved beef, mushrooms, and Thai basil (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly).

Chinese Char Siu Pork Udon with mushrooms, bok choy, and soy pickled egg.

Thai Shrimp and Coconut-Curry Rice Noodles with shiitake mushrooms and Thai basil (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly).

Tofu Pho with mushrooms and Thai basil (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Plant-based).

Beverages:

Playalinda Brewing Company Yaupon Brothers Green Tea Pale Ale.

A to Z Riesling.

Brew-Wing (Opening Aug. 15)

Wings from Brew-Wing (Walt Disney World)

Food Items:

Sticky Wings with Peanut Sauce and Grape Gel with Celery and Ranch.

Garlic-Parmesan Wings with celery and ranch (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly).

Traditional Buffalo Wings with celery and ranch (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly).

Sriracha-Lime Wings with celery and ranch.

Dry-rubbed Jerk-spiced Wings with papaya chili sauce with celery and ranch.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts with buffalo sauce (Plant-based).

Beverages:

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company Pineapple Vibes Blonde Ale.

3 Daughters Brewing Watermelon Wheat Ale.

Central 28 Beer Company Groveland Road Blood Orange IPA.

Beer Flight.

Bold Rock Honeycrisp Hard Cider.

Woodchuck Guava ‘Nother Hard Cider.

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Strawberry Lemonade Hard Cider.

Cider Flight.

The Fry Basket (Near Test Track presented by Chevrolet)

Fry Flight from The Fry Basket (Walt Disney World)

Food Items:

Adobo Yuca Fries with garlic-cilantro aïoli (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Plant-based).

Fry Flight Sea Salt and Malt Vinegar Fries (Plant-based) Barbecued Bacon Fries with smoked aïoli Sweet Potato Casserole Fries with candied pecans, toasted marshmallow cream, and caramel whisky.

Beverages:

Salty Dog Cocktail: Boyd and Blair Vodka with grapefruit juice, ginger, simple syrup, and lime with a salted rim.

81Bay Brewing Co. Key Lime Lager.

Flavors from Fire (Near Test Track presented by Chevrolet)

Food Items:

Smoked Corned Beef with crispy potatoes, cheese curds, pickled onions, and beer-cheese fondue (Emile’s Fromage Montage).

Banh Mi Bao with char-grilled Asian skirt steak, chicken liver aïoli, pickled vegetables, and cilantro.

Rocky Road Chocolate Cake with marshmallows, spiced almonds, and chocolate ganache.

Beverages:

Saugatuck Brewing Company Bonfire Beer.

Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Zinfandel.

Swine Brine featuring Jim Beam Bourbon.

Swine Brine featuring Jim Beam Bourbon.

Coastal Eats (Near Mission: SPACE; opening Aug. 15)

Food Items:

Baked Scampi Dip with shrimp, scallops, and baguette.

Oysters Rockefeller.

Beverages:

Bell’s Lager of the Lakes Bohemian Pilsner.

Villa Wolf Sparkling Pinot Noir Rosé.

Sean Minor Chardonnay.

Cape Codder: Boyd and Blair Vodka with cranberry, pomegranate, and lime.

Mac and Eats (Near Mission: SPACE; opening Aug. 15)

Food Items:

Traditional Macaroni and Cheese with herbed panko (Emile’s Fromage Montage).

Cowboy Macaroni and Cheese with smoked pork belly, brisket burnt ends, pickled peppers, onion straws, and barbecue aïoli (Emile’s Fromage Montage).

Chili-Cheese Macaroni and Cheese with sour cream and cheddar cheese (Plant-based) (Emile’s Fromage Montage).

Beverages:

81Bay Brewing Co. Lemon Hazy IPA.

Catena White Clay Sémillon-Chenin.

Evolution by Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir.

Mexico

Food Items:

Taco al Pastor: Seared pork belly pastor on a corn tortilla with chipotle black beans, pineapple, pickled onions, and chives (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly).

Tostada de Barbacoa: Barbacoa beef on a fried corn tortilla with chipotle black beans, salsa verde, Mexican crema, queso fresco, and chives (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly).

Capirotada de Chocolate: Abuelita chocolate bread pudding served with a chocolate crème anglaise.

Beverages:

Mexican Craft Beer.

Blood Orange Charm Margarita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, blood orange aperitif, blackcurrant-infused vodka, and prosecco served on the rocks with pink peppercorns and sweet-dried-chile salt rim.

It Takes Two to Mango Margarita: Mezcal Ilegal Joven, mango purée, Nixta Corn Liqueur, rum, and ancho chile lime juice served on the rocks with hibiscus-salt rim.

France

Food Items:

Beignet aux Trois Fromages: Warm beignet filled with three cheese blend.

Brioche aux Escargots, Sauce Crème à l’ail et Persil: Escargot brioche with creamy garlic and parsley sauce.

Parmentier de Boeuf Braisé au Cabernet: Braised short ribs in cabernet with mashed potatoes.

Crème Brûlée Vanille à la Confiture de Framboises: Vanilla crème brûlée with house-made raspberry jam (Gluten/ Wheat-Friendly).

Beverages:

Strawberry Rose Mimosa: Pol Remy Sparkling Wine, orange juice, and Monin Strawberry Rose Syrup.

Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon Blend, Bordeaux, Château de Riffaud.

Chardonnay, Louis de Camponac.

La Passion Martini Slush: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Citron, cranberry, and passion fruit juice.

Italy

Food Items:

Gnocchi di Patate: Potato dumplings with four-cheese sauce and roasted cremini mushrooms.

Gnocchi di Patate: Potato dumplings with vodka sauce, Romano cheese, and crispy bacon.

Panna Cotta: Orange blossom panna cotta with seasonal berries.

Beverages:

Prosecco.

Moscato.

Italian Sangria.

Italian Margarita with tequila and limoncello.

Peroni Pilsner.

China

Food Items:

Pan-fried Chicken Dumplings with house-made sweet-and-spicy sauce.

Mongolian Beef Bao Bun with onion.

Dandan Noodles: Spicy pork with sichuan sauce, peanut butter, sesame, and green onion.

Beverages:

Passion Fruit Bubble Tea (non-alcoholic).

Good Fortune Citrus: Triple sec, grapefruit, and white boba.

ByeJoe Punch: Chinese baijiu spirit, piña colada mix, and lychee.

Fireworks: Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila, Smirnoff Vodka, orange, and mango.

Jasmine Draft Beer.

Japan

Food Items:

Teriyaki Chicken Bun: Steamed bun filled with chicken, vegetables, and teriyaki sauce.

Takoyaki: Octopus, green onion, and cabbage bites topped with tonkatsu sauce, bonito flakes, and nori.

Spicy Salmon Donburi: Spicy salmon with sushi rice, shiso leaf, red tobiko, and rice pearls.

Beverages:

Yuzu Lemon Drop: Vodka, yuzu, and lemon.

Hana Fuji Apple Sake.

Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Moon Blossom Pilsner.

Funnel Cake

Mini Piña Colada Funnel Cake with piña colada ice cream, whipped cream, toasted coconut, and maraschino cherry drizzled with coconut-rum sauce (Walt Disney World)

Food Items:

Mini Piña Colada Funnel Cake with piña colada ice cream, whipped cream, toasted coconut, and maraschino cherry drizzled with coconut-rum sauce.

Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Company

The American Adventure – Mocha Madness: A sweet frozen-cappuccino blended with chocolate syrup (non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with Godiva Chocolate Liqueur).

World Showcase (Near Disney Traders) – Castaway Cold Brew: A creamy combination of Joffrey’s Shakin’ Jamaican Nitro and sweet cream (non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with Grey Goose Vodka and Kahlúa Liqueur).

Near Canada – Arctic Sunrise: A cool citrus treat featuring passion fruit over ice and coconut syrup (non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with Bacardí Tropical Rum).

World Discovery (Near Mission: SPACE – Nitro Dreams: A creamy combination of Joffrey’s Shakin’ Jamaican Nitro Cold Brew, Irish cream syrup, and half and half topped with cream (non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with Angel’s Envy Bourbon).