Orlando restaurant Mason Jar Provisions closes, plans to open new concept

Business opened 2 years ago in Thornton Park

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Nach-yo burger with bacon jam, Doritos, cheddar cheese, and bacon aioli on a brioche bun from Mason Jar Provisions. (Mates)

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando restaurant known for serving elevated comfort food has closed its doors after two years in business, but the owners are promising to open a new concept sometime in the near future.

Mason Jar Provisions, 805 E. Washington St., held its last day of service in Orlando’s Thornton Park neighborhood, on Sunday, according to its website.

“Our last day is Sunday June 26th,” the website reads. “Keep eyes on your socials for a new concept opening soon!”

The business, which opened in June 2020, offered a little more information on its Facebook page.

“We’ve loved cooking for y’all and will be back BIGGER & BETTER very soon,” a post reads.

The restaurant has not said where it will be setting up shop next or when it might open.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

