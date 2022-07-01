Intruders shoot, critically wound woman at home near Winter Park, deputies say

A woman is shot by intruders at a home near Winter Park.

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A woman was shot and critically injured and her 15-year-old son was struck in the head during a break-in early Friday at a Seminole County home near Winter Park, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 12:38 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bennington Court near Lake Howell.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the home and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Her teenage son and two 5-year-old boys were also at the home, deputies said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, according to deputies.

According to the 15-year-old, three intruders entered the home through a side window and hit him in the back of the head before shooting his mother. The culprits then fled and have not been located, sheriff’s officials said.

The teen suffered minor injuries, deputies said. The other boys were not injured.

Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was not a random act.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.