Man wanted in 2 Winter Park bank robberies taken into federal custody, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A man wanted in two Winter Park bank robberies has been taken into federal custody, police said.

Winter Park police said Monday that Latavis Deyonta MacKroy, 28, faces several federal charges in connection with two bank robberies in April.

According to police, MacKroy was suspected of robbing Fairwinds Credit Union on April 16 and TD Bank on April 23.

Police said MacKroy was remanded to federal custody last week on charges of violation of probation. Multiple federal charges for the bank robberies are pending, officials said.