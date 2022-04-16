Winter Park police seeking suspect in bank robbery

The Winter Park Police Department is seeking a suspect who was involved in a bank robbery on Saturday.

The robbery occurred at the Fairwinds Credit Union Bank located at 699 North Orlando Avenue.

The suspect is described by police as being 6-feet in height and wearing black bonnet over hair, sunglasses, black disposable mask, black long sleeve hoodie with white Nike logo, black/dark jeans with rips near the knees and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip at crimeline.org or call 1-800-423-8477.