2 siblings arrested fleeing authorities after robbery, Volusia deputies say

DELAND, Fla. – Two siblings were arrested in DeLand after leading authorities in a short pursuit following a robbery, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a home on Hamilton Avenue before 7 p.m. Monday where Jarvis Carr, 19, held a victim at gunpoint while another person stole a safe from the house shortly after being invited in to discuss a scooter purchase.

Deputies said when Jarvis Carr and the other suspect attempted to take a truck after “the robbery didn’t go as planned,” the truck owner resisted and activated a panic alarm, causing the suspects to run off.

Jarvis Carr was picked up by his sister, 20-year-old Jarvia Carr, in a SUV that was later identified by an Orange City police officer and Volusia Sheriff’s Office patrol sergeant, according to a news release. Jarvia Carr said her brother called her for a ride and when she arrived, he told her to “just drive.”

Authorities followed the SUV as it fled and a helicopter followed above and a sergeant said during the pursuit, he believed a firearm was being pointed at him, according to the sheriff’s office. The SUV ran a red light at Woodland Boulevard and Orange Camp Road in DeLand and hit a curb, coming to a stop in a shopping plaza, according to deputies.

Officials said Jarvis Carr took off running, but his Crocs fell off and he surrendered. His sister stayed in the car and was later taken into custody, deputies said.

Jarvis Carr threw a backpack in nearby bushes where detectives found a bag with 40 grams of methamphetamine.

The sister told deputies she and her brother switched seats during the pursuit, a release said.

He faces charges of home invasion robbery with a firearm, armed trafficking in methamphetamine, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, carjacking, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting an officer without violence.

Jarvia Carr is facing charges of accessory to robbery, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and violation of felony probation.

Deputies said another suspect involved in the robbery has not been arrested yet.

The siblings are currently booked in Volusia County jail.