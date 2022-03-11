2 men arrested after string of robberies in 3 counties, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators believe they have the men responsible for at least three robberies at mini-marts across three Central Florida counties, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Taylor Silvia, 26, and Marvin Knight, 33, held up a Circle K in Orlando on Feb. 11, another Circle K in Osteen on Feb. 14 and a 7-Eleven in Sanford on the same day.

Volusia deputies said they were called to the mini-mart in Osteen at 2:37 a.m. on Valentine’s Day. Two clerks there said a man in white hoodies, sunglasses and gloves threatened the workers with a gun, demanding money and cigarettes, according to a news release.

The clerks said another man, wearing a black hoodie and black pants, acted as a lookout at the door, records show.

Around 2:56 a.m., deputies said they received word from Sanford police that the same men had ripped off a 7-Eleven.

Deputies said they worked with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford police to connect Silvia and Knight to the three robberies.

Silvia was arrested Feb. 14 and is being held in Seminole County on charges of robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated assault with a firearm x2.

Knight was arrested Thursday in Orange County on a charge of robbery with firearm/deadly weapon.