Another suspect arrested in violent motel robbery in Cocoa, records show

COCOA, Fla. – Another arrest has been made in a violent motel robbery that happened in Cocoa in August, according to jail records.

Authorities said Mak Goldsmith, 22, is one of three men who took part in the robbery at a Budget Inn on West King Street. The other two men have been identified as Antonio Brown and 21-year-old Rodney Gennes, who was arrested in December.

Police responded to the motel on Aug. 20 where the five victims — three women and two children — were staying. According to an affidavit, officers said security footage shows three men approaching the room in which the victims were staying. One of the men knocked on the door while the other two stayed out of view of the door, records show.

When one of the victims opened the door, the three each pulled out a firearm and made their way into the room, officials said. One of the suspects, Geddes, shouted, “I’m going to blow your brains out” to the victims when they were forced into the bathroom, according to police.

Goldsmith was identified as the third suspect and was arrested Monday, according to Brevard County jail records. He was arrested in Orange County shortly after the robbery on an unrelated charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Goldsmith faces charges of armed burglary of an occupied dwelling with a firearm, burglary of a dwelling with assault, five counts of kidnapping with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.