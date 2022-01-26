Seminole County deputies searching for man behind bank robbery

Seminole County deputies are searching for a man who robbed a bank Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Seminole County Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to the Bank of America at 4501 W. Lake Mary Boulevard around 11:20 a.m.

[TRENDING: Raising Cane’s plans to open at least 12 stores in Central Florida | Man reels in body while fishing in Florida lake | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said a man held a note up to a bank teller demanding money, then took off with “an undisclosed amount of money.”

Ad

The man is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and approximately 230 pounds. Deputies believe he is between the ages of 40 and 50. The suspect was wearing a black fleece jacket, dark-colored pants and a black ski cap. Investigators provided a surveillance photo, seen above.

The sheriff’s office said no one was injured and there was no weapon seen during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 407-665-6650 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.