Video shows laser pointed at Seminole County sheriff’s helicopter

Deputies say laser came from apartment patio; residents won’t cooperate

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was “repeatedly targeted” with a green laser Saturday night, according to the agency.

The sheriff’s office on Monday released video of the laser incident, which it said was coming from near State Road 436 and Oxford Road in Casselberry.

The video shows a green laser light pointing into the sky.

According to officials, the laser came from an apartment patio and the people who lived there would not cooperate with deputies.

Laser strikes are a felony offense and can cause problems for pilots, including temporary blindness and eye damage.

