Holiday laser-light displays pose danger to airplanes

The Federal Aviation Administration has identified 2021 as the highest reported year for incidents of laser strikes against aircraft since the FAA began tracking statistics.

Pilots have reported being distracted or blinded by laser beams while flying overhead all year.

It’s a national problem the FAA has been warning people for years. Incidents have been reported in Orlando, Daytona Beach and Melbourne.

[TRENDING: REWATCH LAUNCH: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off | Thieves steal $13,000 worth of wigs from Altamonte Springs store, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Federal officials issued a warning in November saying holiday laser light displays in residential areas could compound the issue.

Assistant Professor of Aeronautical Science at Embry Riddle Bob Thomas said laser-style lighting on houses could pose a danger.

“That’s the key thing, people don’t realize how far one beam of laser light can actually go and an airplane can just fly overhead,” Thomas said.

While it may seem harmless, Thomas said it can cause temporary blindness. The lights threatening the safety of pilots are specific.

“It’s actually a specific type of Christmas light, so the one they are talking about is the actual laser light that you would shine at your house, not necessarily the one that you would hang on your house but the one that you would put in your yard.”

Federal officials said they want the public to aim their laser-light systems at their houses and not aim at the night sky.

Ad

“They don’t realize that some of the laser beams actually shine over the house into the sky and as planes fly overhead, they could inadvertently be aimed at airplanes,” Thomas said.

The FAA could issue an $11,000 penalty if you aim a laser at an aircraft and interfere with a pilot.