Video: Florida man accused of pointing laser at sheriff’s office helicopter

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Video shows a Florida man pointing a bright green laser light directly at a helicopter pilot, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Footage from the department’s Chase 2 helicopter shows 32-year-old Jason Ogle standing outside a home Friday night and pointing the laser directly into the sky, deputies said.

The neon beam was strong and bright enough for the pilot to pinpoint Ogle’s location and direct deputies on the ground to him, records show.

Deputies said Ogle still had the laser in his hand when they approached but quickly moved back toward the door of the home and threw something inside before he was taken into custody.

According to the affidavit, Ogle made comments about shining the laser into the sky but refused to answer further comments.

Deputies said the pilot was required to seek medical treatment due to the repeated strikes to his eyes.

Ogle is facing a charge of pointing a laser light at a driver or pilot.