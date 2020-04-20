Drunk Florida man shoots rifle, points laser at Brevard County Sheriff’s helicopter, deputies say

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A Florida man is behind bars after he fired multiple rounds of ammunition toward and pointed a rifle’s laser at a Brevard County Sheriff’s helicopter while drunk, according to an arrest report.

Deputies responded to Wildflower Street in Merritt Island Sunday for reports of a shooting, and when they arrived, they found James Burrows, 59, drunk and in possession of a .22 caliber long rifle in the backyard of his home, investigators said.

According to deputies, Burrows pointed the laser of his rifle at a Brevard County Sheriff’s helicopter while it was in flight over his home and held the position until his magazine ejected.

Upon further investigation, deputies noted Burrows discharged three to four rounds in his backyard, striking his plastic shed and wooden fence, records show. Investigators said the bullets pierced through both the shed and fence, flying into the area of the general public.

According to an arrest report, Burrows told deputies he knew it was wrong to discharge his firearm in a residential community while being under the influence of alcohol.

Burrows was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance after he claimed he suffered from a heart condition, but was ultimately taken to the Brevard County Jail.

Jail records show Burrows is being charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, pointing a laser light at a driver or pilot, discharging a firearm in public or in a residential property and the use of a firearm under the influence of alcohol. He is being held without bond.