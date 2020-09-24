Another Florida man accused of shining laser at Volusia sheriff’s helicopter

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man has been arrested on allegations he pointed a laser at the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Air One helicopter.

According to officials, 60-year-old Gregory Marr shined a laser beam at the crew aboard Air One while they were conducting a search on Palm Harbor Parkway.

After the incident, Air One directed Flagler County deputies to Marr’s house, where he was taken into custody on charges of pointing a laser at a driver or pilot.

Wednesday’s arrest marked the second time this week a man was arrested for pointing a laser at the helicopter.

Earlier this week, Edgewater police arrested Ryan Hutton, 29, after he was accused of pointing a laser at Air One while on a boat.

The pilot flying Air One said he was on a burglary call when a laser beam hit the right side of the helicopter, illuminating the cockpit and hitting the pilot in the right eye. The pilot told investigators this blinded him for around three to five minutes, describing the incident like having a flashbulb going off in front of his eye, according to a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office report.

In the arrest video, Hutton told them he had a green laser pointer and is heard telling authorities he thought the helicopter was a drone.

In Florida, shining a laser beam at a pilot in flight is a felony.

