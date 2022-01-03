Clerk locks suspect out of gas station after robbery, Melbourne police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was arrested after he robbed a gas station and was locked outside after he chased after the clerk, according to Melbourne police.

Timothy Hupson, 50, was arrested Thursday after he held up a Sunco Gas Station on Harbor City Boulevard, according to the arrest affidavit.

Investigators said the clerk at the gas station noticed Hupson walking in and out of the store several times. Eventually, Hupson approached the clerk with both hands in his pockets, records show.

The clerk told police Hupson said, “I don’t want to shoot, give me the money,” according to the affidavit.

The worker ran out the store, going out the back door, according to police. The man then ran to the front and watched as Hupson went behind the counter and stole packs of cigarettes, records show.

Investigators said Hupson then ran out of the store to chase the clerk, but the worker managed to get back inside the store and lockout the accused robber.

Police said they located Hupson nearby the store, but he struggled with officers as they tried to arrest him. Several packs of cigarettes were found on Hupson’s person, according to the affidavit.

Officers brought Hupson back to the store, where the clerk identified him as the robber, records show.

Hupson faces charges of robbery, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, retail theft and violation of parole.