Man sought in Altamonte Springs bank robbery

Altamonte Springs police are searching for a man in connection with a robbery at a Wells Fargo bank Friday afternoon.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Altamonte Springs police are searching for a man in connection with a robbery at a Wells Fargo bank Friday afternoon.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department said a man went into the bank on State Road 434 around 12:50 p.m. and handed employees a note demanding money.

[TRENDING: ‘Pace clocking’ used to catch speeders in Florida. Trooper Steve explains | Joel Greenberg’s estranged wife appears in Matt Gaetz rap video | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police said he fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

Ad

No one was injured during the robbery.

The department said the man is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 407-339-2441 or 911. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.