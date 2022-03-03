Altamonte Springs businessman accused of bilking 6 out of nearly $2M in Ponzi scheme, FDLE says

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A 71-year-old Altamonte Springs businessman has been arrested, accused of bilking six people out of nearly $2 million, including a 96-year-old WWII veteran, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Americo “Rick” Antunes was arrested Thursday morning at his home, according to FDLE.

Antunes is the owner of Platinum Bay Capital Management, LLC, according to the investigators. FDLE said he convinced victims to give him money — with amounts ranging between $25,000 and $1.5 million — claiming he would invest it for them. In actuality, he used the money to fund his lifestyle and an HVAC company he owners, Dash Pro Services, Inc.

According to the company’s website, Dash Pro Services is located at 100 Lake Shore Drive in Altamonte Springs. A search of Sunbiz shows that Platimum Bay Capital Management is located at the same address.

Investigators said Antunes would invite victims to Platimum Bay Capital Management where he pretended to have multiple traders working for him in several countries. His six victims came from Seminole, Orange and Lake counties, records show.

Antunes faces one count of racketeering and three counts of rendering fraudulent financial advice.