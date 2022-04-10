Burning shed ignites nearby Altamonte Springs home due to wind, firefighters say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS – The Seminole County Fire Department responded Saturday to a fire in Altamonte Springs that officials said spread from a shed to a house because of wind conditions.

Crews had the fire under control within 10 minutes of their arrival to the home on Jackson Street, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

According to firefighters, the rear of the house caught on fire when wind carried over embers from the flaming shed.

Today: Residential Fire on Jackson St. in Altamonte: Shed caught fire & due to wind conditions, embers hit house & caught it on fire. Crews knocked out fire & under control within 10 minutes. No injuries. Fire under investigation. @RedCrossCFL contacted as house damaged in rear. pic.twitter.com/Yk4fnZgTyj — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) April 9, 2022

The fire is still under investigation, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the owner of the damaged home.

Seminole County was one of several areas under a fire weather watch Saturday, as low humidity and high wind speeds were expected to potentially contribute to scenes such as this.

Note: The map below depicts the general area of the fire, and not necessarily its exact location.