Burning shed ignites nearby Altamonte Springs home due to wind, firefighters say

Residential fire under control within 10 minutes, no injuries

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Seminole County, Altamonte Springs
Burning shed ignites nearby Altamonte Springs home due to wind, firefighters say. (Lt. Tripp Hansen, Tech 1 , Seminole County Fire Department)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS – The Seminole County Fire Department responded Saturday to a fire in Altamonte Springs that officials said spread from a shed to a house because of wind conditions.

Crews had the fire under control within 10 minutes of their arrival to the home on Jackson Street, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

According to firefighters, the rear of the house caught on fire when wind carried over embers from the flaming shed.

The fire is still under investigation, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the owner of the damaged home.

Seminole County was one of several areas under a fire weather watch Saturday, as low humidity and high wind speeds were expected to potentially contribute to scenes such as this.

Note: The map below depicts the general area of the fire, and not necessarily its exact location.

