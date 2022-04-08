Drier weather to fuel wildfire threat in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no secret it has been very wet lately, but it doesn’t take much to dry things out in the Sunshine State.

Behind Thursday’s cold front, a much drier air mass will settle in, helping to dry out vegetation.

A fire weather watch will be in effect Saturday for Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Brevard counties. Low relative humidity combined with drying vegetation will create an elevated wildfire risk.

Relative humidity

The relative humidity will be low through the afternoon and evening, making it easy for fires to start.

In addition to the dry air, the wind will also be gusty through the weekend, making it easy for any fires to spread rapidly.

Wind gusts Saturday

Humidity starts to increase early next week, which will help improve the fire sensitivity situation.