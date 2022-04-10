UPDATE: Powerball numbers released after 5 hour delay

After a delay due to technical issues, the numbers for the Saturday, April 9 Powerball drawing have been released.

The numbers are 6, 16, 31, 62, 66 and a Powerball 18. The powerplay modifier is times two.

The numbers were released just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Powerball drawings are scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. EST.

According to Powerball, the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing was an estimated $268 million, with a cash option of $171.1 million.

The Florida Lottery website shows the next Powerball drawing will be Monday, April 11.