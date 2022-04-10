51º

Local News

UPDATE: Powerball numbers released after 5 hour delay

The next drawing will be Monday, April 11

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Tags: Powerball, Lottery
Powerball ticket (Associated Press)

After a delay due to technical issues, the numbers for the Saturday, April 9 Powerball drawing have been released.

The numbers are 6, 16, 31, 62, 66 and a Powerball 18. The powerplay modifier is times two.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The numbers were released just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Powerball drawings are scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. EST.

According to Powerball, the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing was an estimated $268 million, with a cash option of $171.1 million.

The Florida Lottery website shows the next Powerball drawing will be Monday, April 11.

Winning Powerball numbers for April 9, 2022 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Penny De La Cruz started working at WKMG-TV in September 2021. Before joining News 6, Penny worked at KSAT 12 in San Antonio, Texas. She is a graduate of the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University. In her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening and antiquing.

email

twitter