2 teenage girls shot from passing car in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police said two teenage girls — 13 and 14 years old — were shot Saturday night by occupants of a car that drove past them in Orlando’s Malibu Groves neighborhood.

Officers responded at 9:28 p.m. to the 400 block of Gilman Cir. after a group of juveniles standing on the corner of South Fanfair Avenue and Gilman Circle was shot at by people inside of a silver sedan.

The girls who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital by the Orlando Fire Department, police said.

No suspects have been identified at the time of this report.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.