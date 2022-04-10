2 men hospitalized after shooting at park, officials say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting at a park Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies went to Tildenville Park, located at 202 Shongi Ave. in Winter Garden, at about 7:18 p.m. regarding a shooting.

Deputies arrived and found a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds, officials said. The men were both taken to the hospital.

Officials said the man in his 20s was in critical condition and the man in his 30s is in serious, but stable condition.

