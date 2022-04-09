2 shootings, 1 fatal, investigated in Christmas, deputies say

A scene on St. Nicholas Avenue as two shootings, one fatal, are investigated in Christmas.

CHRISTMAS, Fla. – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after they were found shot early Saturday morning in Christmas, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded first to the 1100 block of St. Nicholas Ave. at 1 a.m., where they found a man in his 20′s who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

While still at the scene, a second 911 call directed deputies to a Circle K at 24740 E Colonial Dr.

A woman who had been shot, also in her 20′s, was located in a vehicle and taken to the hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

Sheriff’s office officials said an investigation is still active.

No other information has been released.