Volusia detectives investigate after shooting in Deland

DeLAND, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday night in DeLand, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened after 9 p.m. at 321 E. Haven Road.

Investigators have not said how badly hurt the person was in the shooting or what led up to the gunfire.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.