13-year-old boy accused of shooting at Volusia deputies enters no contest plea

Boy, then 12, along with 15-year-old girl, then 14, face charges for shootout with deputies in June 2021

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Molly Reed, Reporter

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy, one of two foster children accused of repeatedly shooting at Volusia County deputies back in June 2021, has entered a no contest plea deal Wednesday.

The boy, who was 12 at the time of the incident, was placed in a maximum risk program followed by conditional release.

Volusia County Deputy Don Maxwell, who the juveniles were shooting at, told the boy in court Wednesday he forgives him and is praying for him to move past this.

The other juvenile involved in the shooting, a 15-year-old girl, then 14, was deemed competent to stand trial in November 2021 and faces charges as an adult.

Both children faced armed burglary and attempted murder charges, deputies said.

The 7th District State Attorney’s Office previously cleared the deputies involved in the shootout after they ended up wounding the girl who pointed a shotgun at them.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released the full body camera video of the shooting a day after it happened. The video shows a sergeant hiding behind a tree to dodge shots fired by the pistol, shotgun and AK-47. Footage reveals that after multiple attempts to deescalate the situation, deputies shot the 14-year-old girl in the chest and arm.

