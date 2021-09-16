Volusia deputies cleared in June shootout with 2 children accused of firing at law enforcement

Body camera video of the shootout between Volusia County deputies and two children who broke into a vacant house and found guns and ammunication.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County state attorney cleared deputies involved in a June shootout with foster children that ended with a 14-year-old being wounded after she pointed a shotgun at deputies, according to investigators.

The 7th District State Attorney’s Office released its findings Wednesday after reviewing reports and witness statements.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports a girl and boy who ran away from Florida United Methodist Children’s Home, a foster home. According to the sheriff’s office, a 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl broke into a home in Volusia County and used guns found inside — including an AK-47 — to fire at deputies for about 30 minutes.

Deputies said the children also used baseball bats to destroy furniture, toilets and a tub.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said during an update after the shootout that deputies tried to deescalate the situation and stepped into the line of fire to throw a cellphone into the house in hopes of ending things peacefully.

“The 14-year-old comes out of the garage with a pump shotgun, levels it at deputies and despite warnings to drop it, she walked back into the garage, she comes back a second time, and that’s when deputies opened fire after taking multiple rounds,” Chitwood said.

Shortly after, the sheriff’s office released body camera video that showed a sergeant hiding behind a tree as the two fired at him with a pistol, shotgun and an AK-47. The video includes aerial footage of the moment deputies shot a 14-year-old girl as she reportedly walked out of the garage of a home on Enterprise Osteen Road with a shotgun in her hand, leveling it at deputies.

The state attorney’s office said the 14-year-old girl will face charges as an adult, while the 12-year-old boy will face charges as a juvenile. The 14-year-old girl made her first appearance before a judge from a bed in June. The judge ordered the girl to remain in custody. During his first appearance, the 12-year-old boy was also ordered to remain in custody. The prosecutor said he will remain at the juvenile detention center.

Both face attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, burglary of a dwelling while armed with a firearm and felony criminal mischief.