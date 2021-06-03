Boy, 12, accused of shooting at Volusia deputies with AK-47 appears before judge

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy facing an attempted murder charge after a shootout earlier this week with Volusia County sheriff’s deputies appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

Travis O’Brien and 14-year-old Nicole Jackson, who remains hospitalized after being shot by deputies, were arrested on charges of armed burglary and attempted murder of law enforcement officers. News 6 has decided to name and show pictures of the children due to the seriousness of the incident and the charges they are facing.

During a virtual court appearance Thursday morning, Judge Michael Orfinger ordered that O’Brien, who’s represented by a public defender, to be held in secure detention for 21 days or until the next court order.

“There’s probable cause to believe that these acts occurred and that you committed them,” Orfinger said to O’Brien, who didn’t speak during the hearing.

Orfinger also ordered O’Brien to be arraigned on June 23.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said late Tuesday that O’Brien and Jackson ran away from Florida United Methodist Children’s Home, a foster home, and broke into a house in Enterprise. No one was home at the time as the homeowner and his teenage daughters had recently left to go to Publix.

Authorities said the children found several guns, including a shotgun and an AK-47, inside the home and opened fire on deputies as they investigated a report of a break-in. Chitwood said his deputies “took fire” for about 30 minutes.

“The 14-year-old comes out of the garage with a pump shotgun, levels it at deputies and despite warnings to drop it, she walked back into the garage, she comes back a second time, and that’s when deputies opened fire after taking multiple rounds,” Chitwood said.

Jackson was shot in the chest and in the arm. According to Chitwood, she was fighting for her life but was later listed in stable but critical condition.

Deputies said O’Brien, who was armed with the AK-47, dropped the gun about 30 seconds later.

“I could not be prouder of the way my deputies acted. They went above and beyond for what they did. And also, I know tonight I’ll drop down on my hands and knees and pray that I’m not going to somebody’s home, one of my deputies’ homes, and telling them that they were killed in a line of duty and killed by a 12-year-old a 14-year-old. This is unbelievable,” Chitwood said after the shootout.

Chitwood described the Jackson and O’Brien as “Bonnie and Clyde” and said they shot at deputies from several vantage points in the home, including the pool deck, the bedroom and from the garage. He also called the pair “evil.”

“Their conversation was they were going to kill my sergeant. They were coming out to kill cops. They were coming out to kill deputies, that’s the conversation,” Chitwood said.