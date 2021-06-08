Girl, 14, accused in shootout with Volusia deputies makes 1st appearance from hospital bed

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl accused of breaking into a home and using guns inside to shoot at Volusia County deputies made her first appearance before a judge on Tuesday from a bed. Deputies said she is still receiving medical care at a juvenile detention facility.

The judge ordered the girl to remain in custody.

Prior to her first appearance, the 14-year-old had been in the hospital since last Tuesday, when investigators say she and a 12-year-old boy ran away from Florida United Methodist Children’s Home, a foster home, prior to getting into a shootout with deputies.

As deputies searched for the pair, the sheriff’s office said they broke into a home in Enterprise, destroying property inside before gaining access to the homeowner’s guns — a pistol, a pump-action shotgun and an AK-47.

When deputies arrived at the home to investigate the break-in, they said the two children began opening fire on them. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said his deputies were shot at for about 30 minutes. Eventually, the girl came outside with the shotgun leveled at deputies, according to the sheriff’s office, forcing them to return fire.

The 14-year-old was shot in the chest and arm, deputies said. The boy surrendered a short time later.

The 12-year-old faced a judge last week and was ordered to stay in custody.

Records show both children have histories of mental health issues and have been held for psychological evaluations several times under the Baker Act.

The boy and girl felony charges of attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officers and armed burglary.

News 6 initially decided to name and show pictures of the 12-year-old and 14-year-old due to the seriousness of the incident and the charges they face. However, after learning of their mental history, News 6 will not be showing the boy or girl or naming them in future coverage.