1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Tavares apartment complex, police say

Officers were called to the Caroline Court Apartments just after 8 p.m.

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tavares police unit (file)

TAVARES, Fla. – One person is dead and another is badly hurt after a shooting at a Tavares apartment complex, according to police.

Officers were called to the Caroline Court Apartments, 1000 E. Caroline St., just after 8 p.m.

Police said the surviving victim was rushed to the hospital and may not survive.

The shooter is still on the loose.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call Tavares police at 352-343-2101.

