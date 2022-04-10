Fatal shooting investigated in Orlando; 1 killed, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot and killed early Sunday morning in an Oak Ridge residential community, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. to a man down call in the 1600 block of Vagabond Lane, where they said they located a man in his 30s who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

No other details were disclosed, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.