Woman found shot at hotel in Orlando’s tourist district

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was shot early Friday at a hotel in Orlando’s tourist district, according to sheriff’s officials.

The shooting was reported at 1:40 a.m. at the Clarion Inn at 8444 International Drive.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the hotel and found a 27-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition, deputies said.

According to sheriff’s officials, the woman was shot during an altercation with a 37-year-old man, who was at the hotel when deputies arrived.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Adam Lloyd Kriznar, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.