Smoke shop near UCF targeted in smash-and-grab burglary

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Burglars smashed their way into a smoke shop near the campus of the University of Central Florida Thursday morning.

Surveillance video shows three men in masks smashing open a window at Up In Smoke at University Commons on Alafaya Trail.

Workers there said one of the crooks used a hammer to bash in a window before the trio pushed over a cooler and made their way inside the store.

“They just started tearing these things out in plastic bags and one of there came over here and you see him grabbing our register and just slamming and yanking on it,” said Nathan Audette, the store’s manager.

Audette said the men stole e-cigarettes along with some cash before leaving out of a back door.

Nearby Legends Boutique, a sneaker store, was hit two months ago in a similar break-in, according to workers there.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.