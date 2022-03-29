Fire displaces 23 people in Seminole County complex, Red Cross says

FERN PARK, Fla. – Twenty-three people were displaced after a two-story apartment caught on fire in Seminole County on Monday, fire officials said.

According to the Red Cross, the incident occurred on the 400 block of Hidden Meadows Loop in Fern Park.

The Seminole County and Longwood fire departments, with the help from American Red Cross, helped the residents of 16 units, who were displaced after eight units sustained fire damage.

Fire officials said the other units were impacted due to utilities being shut off.

The fire was first reported at 3:18 p.m., via the Seminole County Fire Department’s Twitter, and controlled around 4 p.m.

Two of the units were vacant, according to the SCFD. There were two patients treated on scene, including one who refused to go to the hospital and another who was transported for heat exhaustion.

A maintenance worker at the complex also helped two people fleeing from the second story to safety before the units arrived on scene, according to SCFD.

Red Cross is currently helping the displaced families, according to a press release.